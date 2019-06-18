|
|
Thomas R. Conrad Sr. 1943-2019
Age 76, of Massillon, died Monday June 17, 2019 in The Legends Care Center of Massillon following an extended illness. Born in Akron he had lived most of his life in Massillon. He was the son of the late Allen and Dorothy (Nainey) Conrad and retired from Ray Brown Trucking.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Conrad Jr. of Lorain, Ohio; daughters, Gina (Jake) Shank of Deerfield, Ohio, Stephanie (Andrew) Strychalski of Canton; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Niomi "Ruthie" Conrad.
There will be no public services. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Personal condolences are invited on line at: www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019