Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS REDD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS R. REDD


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS R. REDD Obituary
Thomas R. Redd

"Together Again"

76, of Plain Twp., passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Akron General Hospital, following complications with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Canton on March 12, 1943 to the late William and Beatrice Redd and was a 1961 graduate of Timken High School. Tom served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1965-1967. He was employed with ADT Security Systems, as an installer for 51 years, retiring in 2014. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Judith M. Redd on February 1, 2015.

He leaves his children: Tammy (Tim) Fitzgerald, Tina (Michael) Peterson, Tiffany (Greg) Percy and Tom (Melissa) Redd; 20 grandchildren; sister, Donna Burger; and brother, Bill Redd.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Committal services with military honors will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now