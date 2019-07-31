|
Thomas R. Redd
"Together Again"
76, of Plain Twp., passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Akron General Hospital, following complications with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Canton on March 12, 1943 to the late William and Beatrice Redd and was a 1961 graduate of Timken High School. Tom served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1965-1967. He was employed with ADT Security Systems, as an installer for 51 years, retiring in 2014. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Judith M. Redd on February 1, 2015.
He leaves his children: Tammy (Tim) Fitzgerald, Tina (Michael) Peterson, Tiffany (Greg) Percy and Tom (Melissa) Redd; 20 grandchildren; sister, Donna Burger; and brother, Bill Redd.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Committal services with military honors will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019