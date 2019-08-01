Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
THOMAS R. REDD

THOMAS R. REDD Obituary
Thomas R. Redd

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Committal services with military honors will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve

National Cemetery in Rittman. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2019
