Thomas R. Redd
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W.
Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Committal services with military honors will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve
National Cemetery in Rittman. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2019