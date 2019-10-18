Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lake Cable Clubhouse
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ the Servant Parish
Thomas R. Schott


1957 - 2019
Thomas R. Schott Obituary
Thomas R. Schott

Age 62 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born in Canton on March 20, 1957 to the late Robert and Beatrice Schott. Tom was a 1975 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and later was employed by Park Farms, Fleming Foods, and most currently, Fresh Mark where he was a manager for the last eleven years. He was a member of the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist.

Tom was survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Pam of Canton; children Sean (Jamie) Schott of Wadsworth, Ohio and Ryan (Jodi) Schott of Marysville, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Cole, Jack, Perry, and Sayler. Also survived by brothers, Michael (Cheryl) Schott, Paul Schott, and Steven (Pam) Schott; and sisters, Susan (David) Shoop and Joanne Piecynski.

A Memorial Mass will be held by Father Thomas Dyer at Christ the Servant Parish on Monday at noon. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Lake Cable Clubhouse on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Memorial donations, in Tom's name, may be made to , Autism Speaks and St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2019
