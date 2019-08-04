|
|
Thomas R. Schumacher
94, of Brewster, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his home. He was born in Canton on May 15, 1925 to the late Carson and Norene (Roberts) Schumacher and married Macel S. Dare on October 6, 1956. She died June 14, 2010. T.R. was a proud graduate of Miami University in Oxford and retired from the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in Akron and also had worked in the retail lumber business. He was a member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Massillon.
He is survived by children, Keith (Patty) Schumacher and John (Wendy) Schumacher, both of Brewster and Gregory (Duane Brubaker) Schumacher of Green; and three grandchildren, Carson, Orin and Katee Schumacher. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Klairie Norene Schumacher.
Family graveside services will be held at the East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 226 3rd Street, SE, Massillon, OH 44646.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019