Thomas R. Schwitzgable
1931 - 2020
Thomas R. Schwitzgable

Jan. 24, 1931-July 30, 2020

Born in Canton, Ohio on Jan. 24, 1931, where he lived his entire life.

Preceded in death by his parents, Gust and Edna Schwitzgable, brothers: Jim and Dick, sisters: Verda, Doris and Janet, and an infant son. Survived by his wife of 65 years, JoAnn (Flynn) Schwitzgable, son David (Suzanne) Schwitzgable, daughter Sharon (Michael) Coyle, grandchildren Greg (Katie) Schwitzgable and Sarah Schwitzgable, step-grandchildren J.B., Chad and Tory Coyle, great grandchildren Flynn and August Schwitzgable, and step- great grandchildren Ashleigh, Mia and Tyson Coyle.

Tom was a graduate of Timken High School. He was a combat medic in the Army during the Korean War and a Purple Heart recipient. His service was celebrated with a trip on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2015. He owned and worked for Schwitzgable Plumbing and Heating along with his brothers. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ where he sang in the choir for over 50 years and served on numerous committees. Tom was a Plain Township volunteer firefighter for 36 years, serving as Chief of Station 3 for 15 years.

Due to the Corona Virus a private interment with military honors will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Trinity United Church of Christ music department. To sign the online guestbook or share a memory, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger, 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2020.
