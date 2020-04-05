|
Thomas Raymond Dieble
89, passed away on April 1st, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Dec. 4, 1930, he was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Roselyn (Graening) Dieble; his eldest son, Kurt Dieble (2003); his brother, William (Marilyn) Dieble; his sister, Barbara (Dieble) Kieffer, and his faithful dog, Duke. He is survived by his sweetheart, best friend, and love of his life, Pauline (Nickeson) Dieble, with whom he would have celebrated 65 years of marriage in July; his daughter, Katherine (Joe Blubaugh); his son, Steven Dieble; grandson, Zachariah Dieble; granddaughter, Sierra Dieble, and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Jim (Ellen) Dieble; his sister, Peg (Gene) Flynn; sister-in-law, Carol Deetz; and his brother-in-law and best friend, Bill Kieffer. In addition, he leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends who enjoyed Tom's sense of humor and great storytelling.
Tom, a Journeyman Tool & Die Maker by trade, spent most of his career at the Aspro and Dyneer Corporations, which led to his vast knowledge of all things engine related. Many people visited for help with their cars and machinery, and he loved giving advice and direction. Other than spending time with his family, he loved building his "hit & miss" engines, rebuilding his 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk and his 1963 Studebaker Avanti. He enjoyed membership in, and fellowship with, The Ohio Region Studebaker Drivers Club and the North Canton Eagles. Tom was also a proud member of The Tennessee Squire Association. The family wishes to thank Aultman Hospice, and the group of amazing people who made dad's last weeks peaceful and dignified.
Honoring Tom's wishes, his remains have been cremated and there will be no calling hours or services. Instead, there will be a celebration of Tom's life, with the date to be announced once current health, safety and travel restrictions have been lifted. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020