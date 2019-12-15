|
|
Thomas W. Danner
age 77 of Glenmont, OH, passed away Thursday evening December 12, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Aultman Community Hospital Canton, OH, following a brief illness. He was born September 5, 1942, in Massillon, OH to the late Leroy and Mary (Hammer) Danner. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Marilyn M Danner. A few years before retiring from his 30-year career with the Timken Company, he and Marilyn relocated to Glenmont OH, where Tom was able to enjoy his passion for hunting and the outdoors while building their dream home where they created many everlasting family memories.
He is survived by sons, Mike (Dawn) Danner and Don Danner; stepsons, Stan (Christy) Argabrite, Shannon Argabrite, and Shawn (Lisa) Argabrite; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Barb) Danner and sister, Charlene Laughlin of AZ, and sister, Kathy (Jay) Montgomery of CO; sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Hoxworth, Carolyn (Maynard) Mohr, and Dianne Croskey of OH. Tom was preceded in death by grandson, Michael Jay Danner; brothers-in-law, Tom Laughlin and Walter Hoxworth.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Michael Jay Danner Memorial Fund, c/o First Merit Bank 5594 Wales Ave., Massillon, OH; or a personal . Friends may call Monday, Dec. 16th., from 4-7 p.m. at the Alexander Funeral Home 8612 SR 39 West, Millersburg OH. Cremation was Tom's wish with a private-family graveside service to be held Wednesday, Dec 18th., 11 a.m. at his final resting place of Killbuck Cemetery, Killbuck OH.
Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019