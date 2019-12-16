|
|
Thomas W.
Danner
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Michael Jay Danner Memorial Fund, c/o First Merit Bank, 5594 Wales Ave., Massillon, OH; or a personal .
Friends may call (TODAY) Monday, Dec. 16th., from 4-7 p.m. at the Alexander Funeral Home 8612 SR 39 West, Millersburg OH. Cremation was Tom's wish with a private-family graveside service to be held Wednesday, Dec 18th., 11 a.m. at his final resting place of Killbuck Cemetery, Killbuck OH.
Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811
Published in The Repository on Dec. 16, 2019