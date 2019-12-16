Home

Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 674-4811
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Killbuck Cemetery
THOMAS W. DANNER

THOMAS W. DANNER Obituary
Thomas W.

Danner

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Michael Jay Danner Memorial Fund, c/o First Merit Bank, 5594 Wales Ave., Massillon, OH; or a personal .

Friends may call (TODAY) Monday, Dec. 16th., from 4-7 p.m. at the Alexander Funeral Home 8612 SR 39 West, Millersburg OH. Cremation was Tom's wish with a private-family graveside service to be held Wednesday, Dec 18th., 11 a.m. at his final resting place of Killbuck Cemetery, Killbuck OH.

Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811
Published in The Repository on Dec. 16, 2019
