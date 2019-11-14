Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Diuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. Diuk


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. Diuk Obituary
Thomas W. Diuk

Age 88, of North Canton, passed away Sat., Nov. 9, 2019. He was born April 27, 1931 in Canton, a son of the late Stanley and Freda (Zalman) Diuk, and was a life resident. Tom was a 1949 graduate of Lincoln High School. He retired in 1985 from the Timken Co., after over 34 years service, where he was assistant master mechanic. Tom was an avid golfer, enjoyed painting, water sports, fishing, and watching any football, especially Ohio State. He honorably served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tommy; three brothers and two sisters, Edward, Paul and Karl Diuk, Marion Sumser and Helen Diuk. Tom is survived by his wife, Ann (Drumm) Diuk, with whom he celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary on August 2nd; one daughter and two sons, Patti (Harold) Mellars, Gary (Louise) Diuk, and Jeff Diuk; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Lauren Diuk, Kristen (Wesley) Heckler, and their son, Tommy, Nicholas Diuk, Marissa (Brandon) Cole, and their children, Mackenzie and Andrew and Matthew Diuk.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 3 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Friends may call Friday 2-3 p.m. before the service. A private inurnment will be held in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be made to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -