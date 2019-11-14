|
Thomas W. Diuk
Age 88, of North Canton, passed away Sat., Nov. 9, 2019. He was born April 27, 1931 in Canton, a son of the late Stanley and Freda (Zalman) Diuk, and was a life resident. Tom was a 1949 graduate of Lincoln High School. He retired in 1985 from the Timken Co., after over 34 years service, where he was assistant master mechanic. Tom was an avid golfer, enjoyed painting, water sports, fishing, and watching any football, especially Ohio State. He honorably served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tommy; three brothers and two sisters, Edward, Paul and Karl Diuk, Marion Sumser and Helen Diuk. Tom is survived by his wife, Ann (Drumm) Diuk, with whom he celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary on August 2nd; one daughter and two sons, Patti (Harold) Mellars, Gary (Louise) Diuk, and Jeff Diuk; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Lauren Diuk, Kristen (Wesley) Heckler, and their son, Tommy, Nicholas Diuk, Marissa (Brandon) Cole, and their children, Mackenzie and Andrew and Matthew Diuk.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday at 3 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Friends may call Friday 2-3 p.m. before the service. A private inurnment will be held in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be made to:
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019