THOMAS W. KEMP

THOMAS W. KEMP Obituary
Thomas W. Kemp

Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Edward Gretchko officiating. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Heitger Jackson Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton with military honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots, 2658 Edison St NW, Uniontown, OH 44685. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2019
