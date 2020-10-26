1/
THOMAS W. WATT
1944 - 2020
Thomas Watt

1944-2020

Thomas W. Watt, age 76, of Pickerington, formerly of Canton, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born January 12, 1944 in Canton, to the late Joseph Lester and Thelma Irene (Moore) Watt, he was a graduate of Timken Vocational School. He retired from AEP with 42 years of service, and was a charter member of Pickerington Moose Lodge #2321. Tom was an avid Indian artifact collector and loved spending time with his family and friends at "Watt's Landing."

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Liz Watt; daughter, Kelley (Jerry) Salmons, Carroll; son, Tom (Mesa) Watt, Jr., Milan; grandchildren, Karmen Elizabeth Salmons and Thomas "Willie" Watt, III; brother, George "Dick" (Vicky) Watt, Canton; brother-in-law, Joe (Pat) Comanitz, Canton; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Bailey.

A celebration of Tom's life is planned for a later date. Friends who wish may contribute to the American Heart Association in Tom's memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington. Online condolences at: www.spencefuneralhome.com

DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME &

CREMATORY, 614-837-7126

Published in The Repository on Oct. 26, 2020.
