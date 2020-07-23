Thomas Wayne Oakes
72, of Conway, SC passed away, July 19, 2020 in SC. Born November 27, 1947 in Canton, OH son of the late Thomas Hubert Oakes and Velma Iona McCartney Oakes. Tom was a Lieutenant with the Louisville Police Department for 23 years before retiring and starting his own electrical company. Tom also served in the US Navy as an Interior Communications Specialist, third class.
Preceding him in death is also his sister, Dotty June Oakes. Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debra Jean Arney Oakes of Conway, SC; three children, Todd M. Oakes ( Lindsey) of Greer, SC, Denise Prothro (James) of Conway, SC, and Thomas Oakes II (Lindsay) of Burke, VA; six grandchildren, Christopher Oakes, Stacey Oakes, Kayden Lewis, Landon Oakes, Everly Oakes, and Layton Oakes; one great granddaughter Alassandra Navarrete.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Companions for Heroes at www.companionsforheroes.org
Services will be at a later date. Cremation Services Direct is assisting the family.
