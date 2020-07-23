1/
Thomas Wayne Oakes
1947 - 2020
Thomas Wayne Oakes

72, of Conway, SC passed away, July 19, 2020 in SC. Born November 27, 1947 in Canton, OH son of the late Thomas Hubert Oakes and Velma Iona McCartney Oakes. Tom was a Lieutenant with the Louisville Police Department for 23 years before retiring and starting his own electrical company. Tom also served in the US Navy as an Interior Communications Specialist, third class.

Preceding him in death is also his sister, Dotty June Oakes. Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debra Jean Arney Oakes of Conway, SC; three children, Todd M. Oakes ( Lindsey) of Greer, SC, Denise Prothro (James) of Conway, SC, and Thomas Oakes II (Lindsay) of Burke, VA; six grandchildren, Christopher Oakes, Stacey Oakes, Kayden Lewis, Landon Oakes, Everly Oakes, and Layton Oakes; one great granddaughter Alassandra Navarrete.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Companions for Heroes at www.companionsforheroes.org Services will be at a later date. Cremation Services Direct is assisting the family.

Cremation Services Direct, 843-651-1194

Published in The Repository on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Dear Debbie and Family,

I learned of Tom’s passing today. Please accept my deepest sympathies. Tom was such a great guy - always had a smile on his face. I know the memories of all the wonderful years each of you shared with him will, in time, ease your loss.
Gwen Mackey
Friend
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Debbie and family. I met Tom in the Navy and he was always a good friend. I'll always remember his antics and hospitality even in later years as he invited me to stay with him and Debbie during my travels. He will surely be missed by all. God Bless you Tom and thanks again for the good times.
Greg Mayer
Friend
