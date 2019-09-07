Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
THOMAS YIH-TANG LING


1936 - 2019
THOMAS YIH-TANG LING Obituary
Thomas "Yih-Tang" Ling

June 12, 1936 – September 5, 2019

Thomas "Yih-Tang" Ling passed away September 5, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Community after a battle with liver cancer. Tom was born Yih-Tang Ling in Tainan, Taiwan (Republic of China) on June 12, 1936 to Chi-Chang and Wu-Yueh Ling. He was the second youngest of the 18 children in the Ling family. He graduated with honors from Cheng Keung High School in Taiwan in 1958. After completing high school, he immigrated to the United States and attended Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia, where he graduated with honors once again.

It is there that he met his wife and soul-mate, Dorothy Jean Ling (Garner), a native of Huntington, West Virginia. They married in 1962. After relocating to Kent, Ohio, he received his Masters Degree in Mathematics in 1965 from Kent State University. He and Dorothy then moved to Canton, Ohio where he started a career at Walsh University in 1966. There, along with his wife, he enjoyed a career that spanned 50 years, and taught many generations of Walsh students. He passed his knowledge of mathematics to many Walsh students giving them foundations for careers in business, medicine, behavioral sciences and many other professions which are too numerous to list. Tom will not only be missed by his family at Walsh, but also by his two sons Steven of Canton and David of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Dorothy. Our family wishes to thank his friends who stayed close, the caring nurses and aides from St. Luke's and Visiting Angels who took excellent care of him as well as the nurses and aides of Crossroads Palliative Care who assisted in keeping him comfortable as his long and meaningful life came to a close.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 to 5:45 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Deborah Chaney officiating. Private interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Our family requests donations be made to the Thomas Y. Ling academic scholarship established in his name at Walsh University.

Rossi, (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 7, 2019
