Thornton R. "Louie" Neuman, Jr.
age 95 of North Canton, OH, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on August 15, 1923, to the late Thornton R. Sr. and Jennie (Campbell) Neuman. Louie was a World War II Veteran serving in the Army Air Corps. He retired from the Ford Motor Company with 35 years of service. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local #542 and Louisville American Legion Post #548. Louie was a die-hard fan of the Indians and the Browns. He was honored to be inducted into The Greater Canton Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012 for his contributions to the Canton Class A Baseball League. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Wilda, Betty, Jean, Billy; and grandson, Zachary.
He is survived by his children: Jo DiMickele, Jacqueline (Tim) Quicci, Jil Neuman, Jennifer Edmunds, Jay Neuman, and Joel Neuman; grandchildren: Doug, Stephanie, Dana, Carrie, Ross, Mitchell, London, Danielle, Patrick, Justin, Ashley, Jordan, and Sam, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-granddaughters. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his grandchildren: Ashley, Justin, and Sam for their love and devotion in his final days. We love you Dad and Grandpa, and we will miss you.
Private services and burial were held at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019