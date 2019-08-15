Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH 44644
(330) 863-0441
For more information about
Thurlow Myers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thurlow Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thurlow Wilkes Myers


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thurlow Wilkes Myers Obituary
Thurlow Wilkes Myers

Age 102 of Malvern, passed away at St Luke Lutheran Community of North Canton on Monday, August 12, 2019. Thurlow was born in Cutler, Ohio on March 26, 1917 to George and Jessie (Stonacker) Myers. Thurlow was the youngest of five children and came into the family when his father was 67 years old. George Myers was born in 1850. Thurlow worked as a personnel manager for the Diamond Portland Cement Company. He and his wife were also actively involved in farming.

Thurlow is survived by two daughters, Martha Fletcher of West Lafayette, Ind. and Marge (Joe) Streamo of Canton; six grandchildren, Douglas Fletcher, Linda Kuskye, Jan Brandmeyer, Paula (David) Randich, Steve Fletcher, and Valerie Streamo; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Thurlow was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Etta Emma Myers; a son, Raymond Myers; a son-in-law, Joe Fletcher; three brothers and one sister.

Per his request, there will be no services. Friends may express condolences at our website:

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thurlow's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now