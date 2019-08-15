|
|
Thurlow Wilkes Myers
Age 102 of Malvern, passed away at St Luke Lutheran Community of North Canton on Monday, August 12, 2019. Thurlow was born in Cutler, Ohio on March 26, 1917 to George and Jessie (Stonacker) Myers. Thurlow was the youngest of five children and came into the family when his father was 67 years old. George Myers was born in 1850. Thurlow worked as a personnel manager for the Diamond Portland Cement Company. He and his wife were also actively involved in farming.
Thurlow is survived by two daughters, Martha Fletcher of West Lafayette, Ind. and Marge (Joe) Streamo of Canton; six grandchildren, Douglas Fletcher, Linda Kuskye, Jan Brandmeyer, Paula (David) Randich, Steve Fletcher, and Valerie Streamo; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Thurlow was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Etta Emma Myers; a son, Raymond Myers; a son-in-law, Joe Fletcher; three brothers and one sister.
Per his request, there will be no services. Friends may express condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019