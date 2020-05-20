Tiffany J. Canfield
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tiffany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tiffany J. Canfield

age 46, of Magnolia, passed away Sat., May 16, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. She was born Dec. 6, 1973 in Dover, a daughter of Deb (McAfee) Canfield and Mike Leyda, and the late Donald Canfield, and was raised in Stone Creek. Tiffany was a 1992 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. She was employed in the office of J.M.W. Trucking Co., where she did billing and payroll. Tiffany was a member of the Sandy Valley Eagles, Shady Rest Army & Navy Club in Beach City, and the DILLIGAF Bike Club.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Art McAfee. Surviving besides her mother are her three children, Bree (Justin Hayhurst) Colletti, and their daughter, Nevaeh Hayhurst, Blake (fiancée Macy Stevens) Canfield, and their daughter, Harper Jean Canfield, and Hunter Vogel; one sister, Natasha (Jason) Mladek, and their children, Christian, Ciriah, Cassie, Carah, and Cameron; and her grandmother, Norma Jean McAfee. Her boy friend Rich King also perished in the accident, and his daughters also survive, Katie King and her daughter, Royce, and Cara Gaiser.

Because of health concerns, a private family service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Mark Gross officiating. There are no public calling hours. Following cremation interment will be in German Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tiffany J. Canfield Memorial Fund in care of The Bank of Magnolia. The funeral will be live streamed on the funeral home Web Site on Friday starting at 10:45 a.m. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE - (Livestream on funeral home website starting at 10:45 a.m.)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Deb, so very sorry for your loss! Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family!
Steve Loomis
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved