Tilford Jones
Tilford Jones

72, of Minerva died peacefully on November 25, 2020 at his home with his family around him. Tilford was born in Salineville, OH on January 24, 1948 a son of the Late Ancil and Edna Frasure Jones. Tilford graduated high school and then became a machinist working at The Timken Company for 37 years. He enjoyed race car driving. He loved his family and they loved him. He enjoyed spending time with them.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Christine Waseleski Jones at home; one son Joe (Jennifer) Jones of Weirton, WV; two daughters , Lori (Paul) Dalrymple of Sebring, OH and Diane Jones of Green, OH; four brothers, Clifford (Maryann) Jones of Marrow, OH, Vic (Kathy) Jones of Lisbon, OH, Craig (Diana) Jones of Salineville, OH, Ray Jones of Bergholz OH; six sisters, Connie (David) Beadnell of Salineville, Agnes Bach of Salineville, OH, Joyce (Fred) Polen of Salineville, OH, Jan (Mick) Welsh of Salineville, OH, Gilnlin "Toots" (Jim) Rodgers of Hanoverton, OH, and Laverna (Daniel) Bowman of Middleboro, KY; eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at the Kerr-Pastore Funeral Home in Salineville, OH on November 30, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Due to the current state mandates, face masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed.

Kerr-Pastore, 330-679-2327

Published in The Repository on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kerr-Pastore-Weber Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
36 W Main St
Salineville, OH 43945
(330) 679-2327
