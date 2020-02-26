|
Tim Menegay
60, of Plain Twp. passed away suddenly on February 19, 2020. Tim was born in Canton, Ohio on June 19, 1959 to the late Thomas and Esther Menegay. He was graduate of Louisville High School class of 1977 and retired from the Timken Steel Co. Tim loved cooking, baking, music, golf, boating, but most of all his Harley Davidson. He had a passion for art and was well known for his backyard barbecues and his cheese cakes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Tracey Menegay (Wood); children Rachel and Jacob Menegay; siblings Anne (Lee) Wood, Tom (Paula) Menegay and Theresa (Mike) McBride; nieces Jessica and Nikki; nephews Beau, Michael, Ryan and Jordan and brother in law Dean (Renee) Wood.
A memorial service will take place at 7 PM on Friday February 28, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 5-7 PM on Friday prior to the service. A special celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2020