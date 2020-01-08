The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
1942 - 2020
Tim Serra Obituary
Tim Serra

77, of Massillon, passed away Jan. 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Tim was born on July 24, 1942 in Canton, Ohio.

Friends and family may call on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Military Honors will be rendered at 5:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon, Ohio, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. Messages of comfort and support may be made to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 8, 2020
