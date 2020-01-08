|
|
Tim Serra
77, of Massillon, passed away Jan. 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Tim was born on July 24, 1942 in Canton, Ohio.
Friends and family may call on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Military Honors will be rendered at 5:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon, Ohio, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. Messages of comfort and support may be made to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 8, 2020