Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
in the church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Timmy Enos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timmy R. Enos


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timmy R. Enos Obituary
Timmy R. Enos

Age 66 of Canton passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019 follow an extended illness. He was born August 28, 1952 in Canton, the son of the late Harry and Thelma Enos. Timmy retired from the Hoover Company after 30 years of service and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, James Enos; brother, Terry Enos. Timmy is survived by his wife Patty, four grandchildren and many loving family members and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church with calling hours one hour prior to Mass in the church. Burial will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now