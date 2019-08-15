|
Timmy R. Enos
Age 66 of Canton passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019 follow an extended illness. He was born August 28, 1952 in Canton, the son of the late Harry and Thelma Enos. Timmy retired from the Hoover Company after 30 years of service and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, James Enos; brother, Terry Enos. Timmy is survived by his wife Patty, four grandchildren and many loving family members and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church with calling hours one hour prior to Mass in the church. Burial will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019