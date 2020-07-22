1/1
TIMOTHY A. BEISTEL
1940 - 2020
Timothy A. Beistel

age 79, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 on his 58th Wedding Anniversary. He was born September 5, 1940 in Buena Vista, PA to Hetrick and Elizabeth (Fisher) Beistel. He grew up in Canton and graduated from Middlebranch High School. He married Janet Heiser in 1962; and served in the Army in Alaska and Alabama. He was an electrical engineer for Hoover Co. and Sawhill Tubular Co. After retirement, he drove cross country for several trucking companies. His family was very important to him and he enjoyed traveling and dancing.

Survived by his wife, Janet; children: Peggy, Jeff (Ramona), Mark and David (Stacy) Beistel; four grandchildren: Miranda, MaKayla, McKenzie, Jessica; five great-grandchildren: Caiden, Jordyn, Peyton, Briley and Brezalyn; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter, Ginny Lou Dills; sister, Dorothy Culver; and two brothers, Art and Ted Beistel.

A private graveside service for the family will be Friday 1:30 PM at St. Jacobs Cemetery.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
ncle Tim was a good man. Sorry for the families loss. Prayers
Lori Stillion and family
Family
