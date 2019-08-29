|
Timothy A. Nussbaum
Of Perry Twp., age 64, passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2019. Born on November 19, 1954 in Orrville, to Virgil and Wanda (Hines) Nussbaum, he was a resident of Perry Township.
Preceded in death by his father, Virgil; brothers, Steven and Mark Nussbaum; he is survived by his mother, Wanda of Navarre; brother, John A. (Carolyn) Nussbaum of Wooster; sister, Pamela S. (Michael) Warrick of Colorado Springs, Colo.; many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held by the family. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019