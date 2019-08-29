Home

Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
330-828-2536
TIMOTHY A. NUSSBAUM


1954 - 2019
TIMOTHY A. NUSSBAUM Obituary
Timothy A. Nussbaum

Of Perry Twp., age 64, passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2019. Born on November 19, 1954 in Orrville, to Virgil and Wanda (Hines) Nussbaum, he was a resident of Perry Township.

Preceded in death by his father, Virgil; brothers, Steven and Mark Nussbaum; he is survived by his mother, Wanda of Navarre; brother, John A. (Carolyn) Nussbaum of Wooster; sister, Pamela S. (Michael) Warrick of Colorado Springs, Colo.; many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held by the family. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019
