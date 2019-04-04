Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
Timothy A. Smith 1956-2019

Age 62 of Canton passed away Sunday morning March 31, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born on Tuesday, December 4, 1956 in Canton, the son of the late Vergil E. and Evelyn M. (Burkhart) Smith. Timothy graduated from Perry High School.

In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by a brother, Terry P. Smith. He is survived by siblings, David (Teresa) Smith, Lynn Robins and Teresa Vignos; nine nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and two notable friends, Francine and Shauna.

Family and friends may call Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Edward Beneleit officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at

www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019
