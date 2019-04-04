|
Timothy A. Smith 1956-2019
Age 62 of Canton passed away Sunday morning March 31, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born on Tuesday, December 4, 1956 in Canton, the son of the late Vergil E. and Evelyn M. (Burkhart) Smith. Timothy graduated from Perry High School.
In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by a brother, Terry P. Smith. He is survived by siblings, David (Teresa) Smith, Lynn Robins and Teresa Vignos; nine nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and two notable friends, Francine and Shauna.
Family and friends may call Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Edward Beneleit officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at
www.dwilliamsfh.com
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019