Timothy C. Murphy
63 of Jackson Twp passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 suddenly. He was born Oct. 26, 1955 in Johnstown, Pa., the son the late James and Gretchen (Thomas) Murphy. Tim was the owner of Concorde Therapy Group. He devoted his life to the health and welfare of others. He was avid member of the swimming community.
Tim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janet Murphy; sons, Tyler, Jesse, and Chris; sister, Maureen (Ted) Vickers.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 2, 2019