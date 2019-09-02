Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy C. Murphy


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy C. Murphy Obituary
Timothy C. Murphy

63 of Jackson Twp passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 suddenly. He was born Oct. 26, 1955 in Johnstown, Pa., the son the late James and Gretchen (Thomas) Murphy. Tim was the owner of Concorde Therapy Group. He devoted his life to the health and welfare of others. He was avid member of the swimming community.

Tim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janet Murphy; sons, Tyler, Jesse, and Chris; sister, Maureen (Ted) Vickers.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now