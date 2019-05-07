|
Timothy D. Schario 1967-2019
69, of Canton passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born September 16, 1949 in Canton, Ohio. Timothy graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Dorothy Schario; sister, Kay Whitley Schario and nephew, Ronald Druckenbrod Jr. Timothy is survived by his sister, Kathy (Ron) Druckenbrod and niece, Lisa Richey.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at North Lawn Cemetery, 4927 Cleveland Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44709. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangement. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019