Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
La Pizzeria
3656 Dressler Rd.
TIMOTHY E. HUNTSMAN


1958 - 2019
TIMOTHY E. HUNTSMAN Obituary
Timothy E. Huntsman

4/9/58 – 2/16/2019

Age 60 of Columbus, Ohio. Died Saturday February 16, 2019, unexpectedly while recovering from heart by-pass surgery. Tim was a graduate of Timken Senior High School. He attended Kent State (Stark) as well as Walsh University. A veteran who served in the Air Force. Who gave a voice to the voiceless and a friend in the times of struggle! He was very committed to his family and the wellbeing of them.

He is survived by his husband Steven Abernathy of Columbus, Ohio. Two sisters Karen Bradford of Canton, Ohio and children Jon, Lamar, Tony, Sean, Michael, Malik, and Chante. Barbara Lyon of North Canton, Ohio and children Patrick, Jeffery, and David. Preceded sibling's children Adam, Charla, Michael, Sara, Justine, Shyanne, Christopher, Mark as well as many Great & Great-Great Nieces Nephews, and beloved friend Mark Bush of Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by his grandparents Edna and Everett (Holland) Haines, Parents Ruth and Charles Huntsman, sister Aurelia and brothers Charles and Stephen.

Tim's wishes were not to mourn his loss of life but rather celebrate the life he lived. Family and friends are asked to come join in the celebration of his life on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at La Pizzeria 3656 Dressler Rd. at 5 p.m. (South Entrance). His final place of rest will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton, Ohio. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: :On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019
