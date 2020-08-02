Timothy E. Laps



69, of Perry Township, went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family as he entered into Heaven. He was born on March 5, 1951 in Massillon, Ohio, to the late Frank and Hazel (Snyder) Laps. Tim was a 1970 graduate of Perry High School where he was known as one of the "Greatest Running Backs Perry had ever seen". Even with that title, Tim was very humble in his abilities and always gave credit to his teammates. His legacy he left on the football field included many personal and school records some of which he still holds today. Tim's talents of course did not go unnoticed and in 2008 he was inducted into the Perry Athletic Hall of Fame and the Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame. Tim was a faithful and dedicated servant to sharing and teaching God's word and serving his community. His unwavering belief in the power of prayer helped him through some of his toughest times in life. He also mentored many young men through the years and was like a father figure to them.



In addition to being dedicated to the Lord, Tim was no doubt a dedicated and supportive husband. He married the love of his life, Cynthia Kircher on August 28, 1981. Together they built a life on unconditional love and faith. Tim always said he had been dating his wife for 40 years because that's just the fun kind of love they had for one another. They were both a prime example of what a marriage should be, loving and supporting one another, staying true to their wedding vows and sharing their passion for a thriving marriage with other couples they knew. Song of Solomon 6:3 "I am my beloved, and my beloved is mine." On top of a happy marriage, Tim was blessed to have 8 children and many grandchildren. The best gift Tim gave them, besides their athletic abilities, was his time. He always made family a priority and attended many sporting events and activities over the years, cheering them on as their biggest fan. Family get togethers, fishing with the kids, or just enjoying one another's company was all he really needed. He was the true definition of a family man. As a longtime and well respected resident of Perry Township, Tim leaves his legacy of touching so many lives through Christ. When he heard about people going to Heaven-He rejoiced! And that is what he would want us to do. As you rejoice with us, Tim is dancing with Jesus and going in with a touchdown victory!



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cynthia; his eight children: Andrea (Shawn) McKee, Amanda (Mike) Harriss, Nathan Laps, Alivia (Shawn) Hershberger, Micah Laps, Hannah Laps, Caleb Laps and Clayton (Myra) Laps; his siblings: Mitch (Brenda) Laps, Jill Oakes and Jane McCarty; and 12 grandchildren who were his pride and joy. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Amber and Aubrey.



Due to COVID-19 a private celebration of Tim's life was held on Friday, July 31st., at Faith Family Church with Pastor Mike Cameneti, Pastor Jack Pancher and Pastor Kevin Kazemi. The family would like to give special thanks to those who have been a constant blessing in his life and through this journey, and leave you with two of Tim's favorite quotes:



"IT'S NOT WHO'S RIGHT, IT'S WHAT'S RIGHT"



"IT'S NOT HOW YOU START, IT'S HOW YOU FINISH"



