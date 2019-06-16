Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Christian Church,
4425 Frazer Ave. N.W
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Sturznickel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Francis Sturznickel


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Francis Sturznickel Obituary
Timothy Francis Sturznickel

44 of North Canton, formerly of Strongsville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Born Oct. 26, 1974 in Berea, Ohio to James F. and Penny (Conley) Sturznickel. A 1993 North Canton Hoover High School graduate, Tim was a two year starter in baseball and football. He was a passionate and dedicated team player and second baseman helping lead his Viking team to the 1993 Division 1 baseball state championship game against Defiance. Tim attended Baldwin Wallace College then transferred to Walsh University where he played baseball and graduated in 1997. Tim worked with his parents and two brothers in the family business, Securi-Com Burglar and Fire Alarms. Tim sold, installed, and serviced alarm systems to promote life safety for his residential and commercial customers. Tim was also an active member at Greenwood Christian Church in Canton.

He is survived by the love of his life, his children, Ava (12) and Ben (7); the mother of his children, Heather; parents, Jim and Penny Sturznickel of North Canton; brothers, Jim Sturznickel, Jr., Michael D. (Katie Mishler) Sturznickel of North Canton; nephew, Devon and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be Tuesday evening 4-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio 44714. Funeral services will be Wednesday 10 a.m. at Greenwood Christian Church, 4425 Frazer Ave. N.W. Canton, Ohio 44709 with Pastor Tony Amerine officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery.

Arnold-Canton, 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now