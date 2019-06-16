|
|
Timothy Francis Sturznickel
44 of North Canton, formerly of Strongsville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with his family by his side. Born Oct. 26, 1974 in Berea, Ohio to James F. and Penny (Conley) Sturznickel. A 1993 North Canton Hoover High School graduate, Tim was a two year starter in baseball and football. He was a passionate and dedicated team player and second baseman helping lead his Viking team to the 1993 Division 1 baseball state championship game against Defiance. Tim attended Baldwin Wallace College then transferred to Walsh University where he played baseball and graduated in 1997. Tim worked with his parents and two brothers in the family business, Securi-Com Burglar and Fire Alarms. Tim sold, installed, and serviced alarm systems to promote life safety for his residential and commercial customers. Tim was also an active member at Greenwood Christian Church in Canton.
He is survived by the love of his life, his children, Ava (12) and Ben (7); the mother of his children, Heather; parents, Jim and Penny Sturznickel of North Canton; brothers, Jim Sturznickel, Jr., Michael D. (Katie Mishler) Sturznickel of North Canton; nephew, Devon and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will be Tuesday evening 4-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio 44714. Funeral services will be Wednesday 10 a.m. at Greenwood Christian Church, 4425 Frazer Ave. N.W. Canton, Ohio 44709 with Pastor Tony Amerine officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery.
Arnold-Canton, 330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019