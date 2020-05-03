Timothy
Geraghty
age 64, passed away April 23rd after a long, courageous fight with multiple myeloma at the age of 64. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, George "Flash" and Marjorie (Crowther) Geraghty and brother, Ronald. Survived by his wife of 41 years, Ginny; children, Sean (Carla), Rory (Tiffani) and Kara (Karthik); three grandchildren and brothers, Patrick and Fred.
Services were private. FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY SEE www.lamiellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family c/o Lamiell Funeral Home to defray medical and funeral expenses.
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.