Timothy Iro
Powell
Stories and memories will be shared at Advent Lutheran Church, 1516 Edison Street, Uniontown, Ohio, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service. Pastor Bob Cheyney will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial contributions be made to Advent Lutheran Church or to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333, in Tim's name. The family has entrusted Tim's care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Those wishing to reminisce, share their prayers, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 330-699-2600
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020