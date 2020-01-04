Home

Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Advent Lutheran Church
1516 Edison Street
Uniontown, OH
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Advent Lutheran Church
1516 Edison Street
Uniontown, OH
Timothy Iro Powell Obituary
Timothy Iro

Powell

Stories and memories will be shared at Advent Lutheran Church, 1516 Edison Street, Uniontown, Ohio, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service. Pastor Bob Cheyney will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial contributions be made to Advent Lutheran Church or to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333, in Tim's name. The family has entrusted Tim's care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Those wishing to reminisce, share their prayers, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.

Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 330-699-2600
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020
