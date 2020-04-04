|
Timothy J. Provost
52, of Navarre, a beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully in the company of family, early Thursday morning, April 2, 2020. Born in Canton, February 7, 1968, a son to Stanley J. and Karen L. (Glass) Provost III, Tim grew up on the family farm, graduated from the Southgate School and had been a dedicated employee of TWi, The Workshops, Inc. for more than 25 years. A member of Richville United Church of Christ, Tim brought the light of Christ in a special way to everyone he met. He was a Special Olympian - a medalist in both basketball and track. He loved the farm and was always there to lend a hand to help his dad; he loved music, especially The Oak Ridge Boys; he enjoyed listening to his collection of over 200 vinyl records and cheering on The OSU Buckeyes.
Predeceased by his Grandma and Grandpa Glass and Grandma and Grandpa Provost. Tim is survived by his parents and his sisters, Lori (David) Soehnlen, of Navarre and Kari Provost, of Paris, Kentucky. Also surviving are many much loved nieces and nephews and a host of wonderful and supportive friends.
Private funeral services will be conducted at Richville United Church of Christ on Monday morning, April 6, 2020. Pastor Will Stuart will officiate and burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. The family has suggested memorial gifts in Tim's name made in care of Richville UCC or TWi. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and can be added to our on-line guestbook at: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2020