Timothy Jay Krabill
Timothy Jay Krabill

age 64, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was a member of Identity Church in Green and he was retired from Timken Research after 35 years of service. Tim was a loving husband to his wife of 43 years, Donna Krabill; an amazing father to his three children, Katie (Jarrett) Yu, Michael (Shannon) Krabill, Matthew (Candice) Krabill and a wonderful grandpa to his seven grandchildren, Dallas, Caden, Zeke, Miles, Ruby, Paxton and Ezra. He is also survived by his mother, Betty Krabill; a sister, Karen (Wayne) Keller; a brother, Tom (Ann) Krabill.

He was a great man who loved people because Christ loved him first. His heart for those around him came through his selfless humble service. Though an engineer by profession, he was a teacher at heart, always thoughtful and full of kindness. Whether teaching his grandkids how to fish or how to throw a fastball, it was done with love and care.

A private family graveside service was held in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Jonathan David Foundation 4488 Township Rd 354, Millersburg, OH 44654. Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 25, 2020
Betty, Karen & Tom, So sorry to see about Tim's passing. Can still remember playing him, Karen and Tom while spending a lot of good times when you lived on Meese Rd. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheri Brewer Downs
Friend
