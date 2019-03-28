Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
TIMOTHY L. BOWE


1943 - 2019
TIMOTHY L. BOWE Obituary
Timothy L. Bowe

age 75, died Tuesday after a long illness. He was a life resident of the Canton/North Canton area, 1961 graduate of Glenwood High School, graduate of the RCA Institute of Technology and was a retired Engineer from Diebold, Inc. after 40 years of service. Timothy was a member of Zion United Church of Christ (North Canton) and the McKinley Eagles.

Survived by his wife of 52 years, Jackie (Frye) Bowe, sons, Timothy (Brenda) Bowe Jr. and Michael Bowe, grandsons, Christopher and Jared Bowe and sister, Patricia (Gene) Boomhower of McCordsville, Indiana. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Evelyn Bowe.

Service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Lamiell Funeral Home with Reverend Eli Klingensmith officiating. Entombment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Friday from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions to the or Zion United Church of Christ (North Canton). Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 28, 2019
