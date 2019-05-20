Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Timothy L. Carrick

Timothy L. Carrick Obituary
Timothy L. Carrick
A memorial service celebrating Tim's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. with calling hour held from 10 to 11, (TODAY) Tuesday May 21, 2019 at New Point Community Church, 3950 State Route 39, Dover, Oh. Calling hours will be held, Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6- 8 p.m. at Lantzer Funeral Home, 230 2nd. Ave., Beach City, Oh. Memorials may be made to , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, Oh 43017. you may offer condolence and sign guest book at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com. Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is handling the arrangements.

Lantzer, 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository from May 20 to May 21, 2019
