Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Point Community Church
3950 State Route 39
Dover, OH
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Point Community Church
3950 State Route 39
Dover, OH
TIMOTHY L. CARRICK Obituary
Timothy L. Carrick

62, of Beach City went home to be with the Lord, May 18, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center Canton, following a brief illness. He was born at Canton, the son of Nina Warren Carrick and the late Edward Michael Carrick and had been a Beach City resident 35 years where he owned and operated Carrick's Service and Repair an electrical rebuilding service. Tim loved fishing with friends in Canada and Carrick's Garage was the place to hang out with his many friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded by his former wife, Janet Kennedy. Surviving are his wife, the former Brenda S. Yoder whom he married February 14, 1986. Sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse L. (Erin Elisabeth) Carrick of Magnolia and Josuha E. (Erin Elizabeth) Carrick of Uniontown, Siblings, Edward (Cheryl) Carrick of Canton, Joe (Lisa) Carrick of Zoar, Janet (John) Burns of Hanoverton, Cathy Ballard of Georgia, Christian (Terese) Carrick of Georgia and Lynette (Dave) Cooper of Pa. 5 grandchildren, Destini, Danielle, Devyn, Amelia and Austin.

A memorial service celebrating Tim's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. with calling hour held from 10 to 11, (TODAY) Tuesday May 21, 2019 at New Point Community Church, 3950 State Route 39, Dover, Oh. Calling hours will be held, Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6- 8 p.m. at Lantzer Funeral Home, 230 2nd. Ave., Beach City, Oh. Memorials may be made to , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, Oh 43017. you may offer condolence and sign guest book at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com. Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is handling the arrangements.

Lantzer, 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019
