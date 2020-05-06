TIMOTHY L. MINER
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share TIMOTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy L. Miner, Sr.

Timothy L. Miner, Sr., 55, of Sandyville, went home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born on November 19, 1964 in Canton, Ohio to the late Leroy and Myrtle Miner.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Leroy and William Scott Miner. Timothy will be deeply missed by his son, Timothy Miner, Jr.; sisters: Shelda (Blaine) Brown, Joyce Miner and Delorise (Daniel) Thoma; nieces and nephews: Carmelita Wendling, Matthew Miner, Christopher Brown and Danielle Thoma; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to thank Legends Care Center for all of their love and support during this difficult time.

In keeping with the families wishes, cremation has taken place and services celebrating Timothy's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
May 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Scott Family
Family
May 5, 2020
I miss you already. Thank you for being the best uncle ever and like my second dad. Fly high. RIP Uncle Tim. I love you always.
Carmelita Wendling
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved