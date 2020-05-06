Timothy L. Miner, Sr.



Timothy L. Miner, Sr., 55, of Sandyville, went home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born on November 19, 1964 in Canton, Ohio to the late Leroy and Myrtle Miner.



Timothy was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Leroy and William Scott Miner. Timothy will be deeply missed by his son, Timothy Miner, Jr.; sisters: Shelda (Blaine) Brown, Joyce Miner and Delorise (Daniel) Thoma; nieces and nephews: Carmelita Wendling, Matthew Miner, Christopher Brown and Danielle Thoma; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to thank Legends Care Center for all of their love and support during this difficult time.



In keeping with the families wishes, cremation has taken place and services celebrating Timothy's life will be held at a later date.



