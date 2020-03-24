Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Timothy Tucker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy L. Tucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy L. Tucker Obituary
Timothy L. Tucker

Age 58, of Louisville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born June 12, 1961 in Alliance to Donna (Kinsey) Tucker of Augusta and the late Glenn Tucker. He works for Mantua Manufacturing and had worked at the Hoover Company for 28 years. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1979. He is a member of the Stillfork Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his mother Donna, he is survived by his wife, Patsy (Haynam) Tucker whom he married July 15, 1984; three daughters, Shannon (Tanner) Bruder of Massillon, Amber (Mikey) Wilhoit of Massillon, Ashley Tucker of Canton; son, Steven (Rachel) Tucker of Carrollton; five sisters, Becky (Steve) Bishop of Canton, Pam (Randy) Wickersham of Augusta, Jane (Mike) Rauvola of Minerva, Janey (Randy) Dillon of Augusta, Debbie (Dennis) LyVere of Freeland, Mich.; brother, Tom (Amy) Tucker of Wadsworth. He is preceded in death by a brother, Terry Tucker.

A private family graveside services will be held in the Augusta Cemetery with Rev. Dianna Thompson officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There are no formal calling hours, however, the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home will be open on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. for an informal visitation. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -