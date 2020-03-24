|
Timothy L. Tucker
Age 58, of Louisville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born June 12, 1961 in Alliance to Donna (Kinsey) Tucker of Augusta and the late Glenn Tucker. He works for Mantua Manufacturing and had worked at the Hoover Company for 28 years. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1979. He is a member of the Stillfork Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his mother Donna, he is survived by his wife, Patsy (Haynam) Tucker whom he married July 15, 1984; three daughters, Shannon (Tanner) Bruder of Massillon, Amber (Mikey) Wilhoit of Massillon, Ashley Tucker of Canton; son, Steven (Rachel) Tucker of Carrollton; five sisters, Becky (Steve) Bishop of Canton, Pam (Randy) Wickersham of Augusta, Jane (Mike) Rauvola of Minerva, Janey (Randy) Dillon of Augusta, Debbie (Dennis) LyVere of Freeland, Mich.; brother, Tom (Amy) Tucker of Wadsworth. He is preceded in death by a brother, Terry Tucker.
A private family graveside services will be held in the Augusta Cemetery with Rev. Dianna Thompson officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There are no formal calling hours, however, the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home will be open on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. for an informal visitation. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
