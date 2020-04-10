Home

Timothy L. Wagner


1947 - 2020
Timothy L. Wagner Obituary
Timothy L. Wagner

73, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center after a lengthy battle with Heart Disease. He was born in Canton on March 4, 1947 to the late Ralph and Juanita (Brandt) Wagner and was a graduate of Perry High School. Tim attended Zion Lutheran Church of Canton and was a car enthusiast. He owned and operated multiple used car lots in the area over the years. He had an infectious laugh that made others laugh even harder. Tim will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

He leaves his two daughters, Jennifer (Brian Ilg) Winters and Stefanie (Jordan) Wintheiser; grandchildren, Cruz (Morgan) Wagner and Kayla Winters; great-grandchildren, Madox Wagner and Castilly Wagner; brother, Gary (Helen) Wagner and nephew, Troy (Nicola) Wagner.

In honoring his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2020
