TIMOTHY LEE BEARD
Timothy Lee Beard

72, of Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home. He was born on April 29, 1948 in Canton, OH, a son to the late Dale and Bette (Amen) Beard. Tim graduated from Louisville High School in 1968, retired from AEP and was a Veteran in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. He was a big sports fan and inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame. Tim was an ASA umpire for almost 50 years, even traveling around the country to umpire nationals. He was a car fanatic and an avid NHRA race fan.

Tim is survived by his loving siblings: Pam (Gary) Brill, Jim (Lori) Beard, Ric (Barb) Beard, Joyce (Rick) Teel and Janet (Alec) Brown; uncle, Bob Beard; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three uncles.

Honoring Tim's wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. An online memorial will be available at:

www.kauberfraley.com

KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 740-927-3971

Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
December 2, 2020
The Beard Family:
May God comfort The Beard family during this time of sorrow. I umpired many softball games with Tim. He was a very good umpire and an even better person.
Philip A Budervic
Friend
December 2, 2020
Pam I'm so sorry. I have such good memories of staying over night in your house with your family. I remember night we went with Tim to deliver his newspapers & being scared & laughing all night. Thank you for those good memories.
Pat Steen-Weiss
Friend
December 2, 2020
Tim, was a great mentor and I enjoyed meeting him for breakfast at TJ's before tournaments and listening to his stories. He was a good man and friend.
Donald B OBrien
Friend
