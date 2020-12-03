Timothy Lee Beard72, of Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home. He was born on April 29, 1948 in Canton, OH, a son to the late Dale and Bette (Amen) Beard. Tim graduated from Louisville High School in 1968, retired from AEP and was a Veteran in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. He was a big sports fan and inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame. Tim was an ASA umpire for almost 50 years, even traveling around the country to umpire nationals. He was a car fanatic and an avid NHRA race fan.Tim is survived by his loving siblings: Pam (Gary) Brill, Jim (Lori) Beard, Ric (Barb) Beard, Joyce (Rick) Teel and Janet (Alec) Brown; uncle, Bob Beard; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three uncles.Honoring Tim's wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements handled by KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. An online memorial will be available at:KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 740-927-3971