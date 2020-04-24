Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Hershberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Martin Hershberger


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Martin Hershberger Obituary
Timothy Martin Hershberger

59, of Massillon, passed away the afternoon of Tuesday, April 21st, at Aultman Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. Born in Massillon on August 5, 1960, a son of Ralph Hershberger and Phyllis Husk. Preceded in death by sister, Kimberly Aberth.

Tim graduated from Tuslaw High School in 1978. Besides his parents he is survived by; sister, Teresa Hershberger; brothers, Karl (Barb) Tracy, Greg Hershberger, Aaron (Penny) Hershberger; brother-in-law Dave Aberth; step mother Darlene Hershberger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. To the staff at Aultman Hospital who took care of Tim during his brief stay, we cannot thank you enough. Thanks also to Meadow Wind Care Center where Tim resided.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Much Loved Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, Friend

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -