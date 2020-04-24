|
Timothy Martin Hershberger
59, of Massillon, passed away the afternoon of Tuesday, April 21st, at Aultman Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. Born in Massillon on August 5, 1960, a son of Ralph Hershberger and Phyllis Husk. Preceded in death by sister, Kimberly Aberth.
Tim graduated from Tuslaw High School in 1978. Besides his parents he is survived by; sister, Teresa Hershberger; brothers, Karl (Barb) Tracy, Greg Hershberger, Aaron (Penny) Hershberger; brother-in-law Dave Aberth; step mother Darlene Hershberger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. To the staff at Aultman Hospital who took care of Tim during his brief stay, we cannot thank you enough. Thanks also to Meadow Wind Care Center where Tim resided.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
Much Loved Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, Friend
