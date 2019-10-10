|
Timothy Patrick Jones
Age 48, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 7 at Akron City Hospital surrounded by family and loving friends. Tim was born May 5, 1971 in Canton, Ohio. He was a 1989 graduate of Jackson High School. Tim chose not to participate in school sports and instead decided to spend his free time at the library-throwing the Dewey Decimal cards around the room.Tim had a larger than life personality, which made those around him love him. He never met a person that didn't become a friend, his laughter was contagious and he had an unrivaled enthusiasm for everything he did. Tim's greatest loves were his children, mom, wife, the Philadelphia Eagles and his Northwest Indians Football team. He was an avid supporter of the Canal Fulton community and spent countless hours fundraising to support the Northwest Football and Wrestling programs. He was the vice-president of the Northwest Touchdown Club. Tim loved selling 50/50 tickets promising cars, trucks, boats and trips to the Bahamas only to have the lucky winner receive $67 dollars and a Tim Jones high five. Tim's passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends and the entire Northwest community. He was truly one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed.
Tim is survived by his parents, Peggy and Bruce Gallagher; wife, Pamela; children, Tanner, Ryan, Briyanna and Christopher; nephew, Nick Jones, siblings, Bruce (Lisa) Gallagher, Sandy Gallagher, Bonnie (Joe) Pape; mother-in-law, Dona Haslage; sister-in-law, Debbie Sabin; aunts, Sandy (Dave) DeRoy, Sheila (Fred) Guarino; cousins, Brent (Wendy) DeRoy, Brian (Barbara) Guarino of Florida and hundreds on loving friends.
Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, 11:00 a.m., at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Dr. Roger Alber officiating. Burial in Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours SUNDAY, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and also one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Northwest Touchdown Club, c/o Stan Donaldson, 701 Meadowview Dr., Canal Fulton, OH 44614.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019