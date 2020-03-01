|
Timothy R. Griffith
19, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born April 20, 2000 in Canton, Ohio. Timothy loved hunting, playing video games on his PS4 and being outside with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Danny Bowling. Timothy will be dearly missed by his loving family, mother, Melissa Best; father, Thomas Bowling; brothers, Robert Griffith and Sean Bowling; sisters, Lindsey Bowling, Katie Best, Angela Bowling; grandmothers, Lenna Thrap and Susan Bowling and a special niece and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 4 pm to 6 pm with services to follow at 6 pm. In honoring Timothy wishes he will be cremated after services. In lieu of flowers please make donation to . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020