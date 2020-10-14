Timothy S. "Red" Landis61, of Bolivar, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in accident while riding his motorcycle. He was born in Massillon on July 15, 1959 to Janet (Hite) Landis of Bolivar and the late James Landis. He was an active member of the Ohio ABATE Motorcycle Organization Region 8. He was a former truck driver, hauling heavy equipment. He was an excellent cook and loved cooking for groups and events on his many grills and smokers.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Lisa (Ernie) Snyder of New Philadelphia; brother, Paul (Tami) Landis of Massillon; daughter, Taylor (Patrick) Lacey of West Mifflin, Pa; honorary son, Joe (Monica) Greenberg and honorary daughter, Traci (Rick) Holderbaum; beloved uncle to Chris Krempel, Kimberly (Matt) Bucchianeri, Steven (companion Gabby Gold) Landis, Casey (companion Ashley Hamrick) Landis, Danielle (Jon) Burgess; two grandsons; a great-nephew, Austin Bucchianeri; niece, Nichole Gold; honorary grandchildren, Hunter (Megan) Reid and Cole Holderbaum, Sydney and Parker Greenberg and great-granddaughter, Amelia. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved companion, Brenda Martin and brother, Michael Landis.Private family services will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Beach City Friendship Hall, 102 Redwood Street, Beach City, Ohio 44608. The family will receive friends at a Public Celebration of Life beginning at 2 p.m. at the Beach City Friendship Hall following the private family service. Arrangements are being handled by Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113