Timothy "Tim" W. Weick65, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2020. Tim was born on August 16, 1954 in Massillon, the son of the late Ralph & Mary (Alexander) Weick. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1974 graduate of Washington High School. Tim worked for Ohio Drilling and retired after 43 years of service. He loved his "girls" as he would refer to his daughters and would always be there to be their loudest cheerleader. Tim was a social butterfly and anywhere he went he was sure to know someone there personally. He thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren as well as he attended every sporting event he was able to. He was a huge NASCAR fan. Tim was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.He is survived by his loving wife, Monica (Painter) Weick whom he shared 44 years of marriage; his girls and their spouses; Marissa (Russell) Findley, Jr., Tricia (Jimmy) Barkan, and Megan (James) Leadbetter; grandchildren, Payton, Mallory, Zachary, Joe, Amelia, Lincoln, Oliver, and Maisie; siblings, Sandra Styer, Terry (Patricia) Weick, and Patricia Weick.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Fr. Edward Gretchko will be Officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.