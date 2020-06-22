TIMOTHY TIM W. WEICK
1954 - 2020
Timothy "Tim" W. Weick

65, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2020. Tim was born on August 16, 1954 in Massillon, the son of the late Ralph & Mary (Alexander) Weick. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1974 graduate of Washington High School. Tim worked for Ohio Drilling and retired after 43 years of service. He loved his "girls" as he would refer to his daughters and would always be there to be their loudest cheerleader. Tim was a social butterfly and anywhere he went he was sure to know someone there personally. He thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren as well as he attended every sporting event he was able to. He was a huge NASCAR fan. Tim was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Monica (Painter) Weick whom he shared 44 years of marriage; his girls and their spouses; Marissa (Russell) Findley, Jr., Tricia (Jimmy) Barkan, and Megan (James) Leadbetter; grandchildren, Payton, Mallory, Zachary, Joe, Amelia, Lincoln, Oliver, and Maisie; siblings, Sandra Styer, Terry (Patricia) Weick, and Patricia Weick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Fr. Edward Gretchko will be Officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family:

www.arnoldlynch.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-4839

Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
JUN
25
Burial
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
