Timothy "Tim" W. WeickA Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Fr. Edward Gretchko will be Officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family:Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory(330) 833-4839