Timothy W. Thorn
Age 60, of Canton, received his heavenly reward on Thursday, July 30, 2020, because of his love for his Savior Jesus Christ, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born October 27, 1959 in Canton to Clifford W. and Jane M. (Vincent) Thorn. Tim was a 1978 graduate of East Canton High School and a graduate of Kent State University. He was employed by The Timken Company for 40 years. He was a faithful member of North Industry Christian Church where he served in many capacities. Tim was a Volleyball official for 16 years and was the former chairman of security at the Alive Festival.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford W. Thorn. Tim is survived by his wife, Nancy M. (Hoopes) to whom he was married 37 years; three children: Sabrina M. (Brian) Clark, Katelyn I. (Nicholas) Moran and Micah J. (Reanna) Thorn; six grandchildren: Reagan, Gideon, Avery, Olivia, Quinn and Emery; his mother, Jane M. Thorn; two brothers, Douglas Thorn and Russell (Debbie) Thorn; one sister, Cheryl (Bill) Costello; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., in the North Industry Christian Church at 425 45th St. S.W., Canton, OH 44706 with Ed Barnes and Steve Kimbrel officiating. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-5 p.m. in the church where social distancing will be observed, and everyone will wear face coverings. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
