TIMOTHY W. THORN
Timothy W. Thorn

Funeral services will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., in the North Industry Christian Church at 425 45th St. S.W., Canton, OH 44706 with Ed Barnes and Steve Kimbrel officiating.

Friends and family will be received (TODAY) Sunday,

2-5 p.m. in the church where social distancing will be observed, and everyone will wear face coverings. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Service
02:00 PM
North Industry Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
1 entry
August 1, 2020
Paul & Betty Fox
Friend
