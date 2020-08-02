Timothy W. Thorn
Funeral services will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., in the North Industry Christian Church at 425 45th St. S.W., Canton, OH 44706 with Ed Barnes and Steve Kimbrel officiating.
Friends and family will be received (TODAY) Sunday,
2-5 p.m. in the church where social distancing will be observed, and everyone will wear face coverings. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525