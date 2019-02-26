|
|
Timothy "Tim" Wayne Robinson, Jr. 1980-2019
Age 39, of Massillon, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019, unexpectedly following a brief illness. He was born in Massillon on January 3, 1980 to Debra and Timothy Robinson, Sr. He loved fishing, football and spending time with his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Robinson, Sr.; and his grandparents. Tim is survived by the love of his life, Tiffany Dailey; daughters, Nicole and Brianna; his mother and step-father, Debra and Donald Ansell; brother, Michael (Roberta) Robinson; step-brothers, Joseph, Sean, Adam, and Patrick; nieces, Trina and Makaila; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life has been announced on Tim's Facebook page. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019