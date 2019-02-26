Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMOTHY ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMOTHY WAYNE ROBINSON Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TIMOTHY WAYNE ROBINSON Jr. Obituary
Timothy "Tim" Wayne Robinson, Jr. 1980-2019

Age 39, of Massillon, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019, unexpectedly following a brief illness. He was born in Massillon on January 3, 1980 to Debra and Timothy Robinson, Sr. He loved fishing, football and spending time with his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Robinson, Sr.; and his grandparents. Tim is survived by the love of his life, Tiffany Dailey; daughters, Nicole and Brianna; his mother and step-father, Debra and Donald Ansell; brother, Michael (Roberta) Robinson; step-brothers, Joseph, Sean, Adam, and Patrick; nieces, Trina and Makaila; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life has been announced on Tim's Facebook page. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now