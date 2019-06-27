|
Tina M. Galligher
55, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born January 25, 1964 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Gregory and Janet Aslanes. Tina was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She enjoyed watching sports and cheering on her favorite teams. Tina was a strong woman who never complained or asked for much. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Harold Reardon.
Tina loved her family and will be dearly missed by her sons, Stewart Galligher (Ashley) and Chad Galligher (Shelbie); grandchildren: Allison, Matthew, Olivia and McKynlee; sister, Penny Anderson (Bob); and brother, Steve Aslanes.
In honoring Tina's wishes there will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery.
